Why Did LeBron James Play Defense With Hands Behind Back Vs. Rockets?

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers got all sorts of frustrated Thursday night in Houston.

The Rockets are known as one of the best foul-drawing teams in the NBA and it clearly got under the skin of the new-look Lake Show.

To avoid getting whistled for a reach-in, James decided to take matters into his own hands, or lack thereof.

During LA’s 126-111 loss, James and other Lakers played defense with their hands behind their backs in order to make a point to the referees.

This is the correct way to play defense against the Rockets. *LeBron… good D over there.* 🙄😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qVz2oodZuo — 💛💜 (17-11) (@nvtemom) December 14, 2018

“Just trying to defend without fouling,” James said after the game, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “That’s a point of emphasis any time you play Houston. They got guys that can sell calls really good — Chris (Paul) and James (Harden) — so you got to try to keep your hands out of the cookie jar.”

Houston actually was called for more fouls than the Lakers were Thursday, but the Rockets got more chances at the free-throw line. Last season’s MVP James Harden went 18-for-19 at the charity stripe while Chris Paul went 5-for-6.

Lakers’ second-year point guard Lonzo Ball shared the King’s frustration.

“You can’t touch them,” Ball said, according to McMenamin. “They were calling it tight today, so I was just trying to get my hands out of there. … It’s very tough staying in front of (Harden) with your hands like that.”

In fairness to Ball, it’s hard to cover Harden even with the use of your hands.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images