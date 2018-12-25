Why Kevin Garnett Believes Anthony Davis ‘Has To’ Play For Lakers

Anthony Davis is in the prime of his NBA career but still could be traded this season — a situation Kevin Garnett is all-too familiar with.

The former Celtics star was traded to Boston in 2007 for five players, cash considerations and two first-round draft picks. He quickly became a fan-favorite and helped lead the C’s to banner 17 in 2008. Now, he’s hoping the same can happen for the New Orleans Pelicans forward.

It ultimately would make sense for New Orleans to trade its five-time All Star so it essentially doesn’t end up with nothing if Davis were to decide to walk in free agency. Lakers super star LeBron James already said he’d love to play with Davis, and Garnett believes Los Angeles is the destination for the 25-year-old, noting if he were to play out west, the Lakers would be able to be a competition for the Warriors.

“Absolutely they can challenge Golden State,” Garnett told USA Today. “You can’t leave Davis open. He is not just a one-way player — he can cover the basket, he can guard you, he can stay with you, he is long enough to make you take tough shots, he can block shots, he is going to dictate the game in so many ways it is going to be ridiculous.

“Then LeBron will be doing everything he does. How do you stop it? Everything is there for Anthony Davis. If he goes to L.A., he can have a six- or seven-year run that would be amazing. This is his time. It has to happen.”

There’s no guarantee “The Brow” will end up on the Lakers but if he does, him and James certainly will be a force to be reckoned with.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Szczepanski/USA TODAY Sports Images