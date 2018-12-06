Why Max Kellerman Thinks Josh McDaniels Would Be Good Fit With Packers

What will Josh McDaniels do?

The New England Patriots offensive coordinator is expected to be one of the hottest names in the head coaching market this offseason, and he already has been linked to the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers.

With the Packers relieving Mike McCarthy of his duties following Green Bay’s Week 13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, the McDaniels to Green Bay chatter has started to increase with everyone from Mike Lombardi to Colin Cowherd giving their opinion on whether McDaniels should take the job if offered.

You now can add ESPN’s Max Kellerman to that list, as the “First Take” commentator discussed Thursday that McDaniels fits with the new wave of offensive-minded coaches in the NFL and he believes the Pats OC would be successful if paired with Aaron Rodgers.

Bill Belichick’s other coordinators failing as head coaches has nothing to do with Josh McDaniels. I like him for the @packers. pic.twitter.com/eqwA3JsMyJ — Max Kellerman (@maxkellerman) December 6, 2018

McDaniels, as you might remember, agreed to become the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts last offseason before changing his mind at the last second in favor of remaining in New England. It remains to be seen whether McDaniels will choose to bolt from Foxboro, but it would be hard to blame him for wanting to go from calling plays for Tom Brady to coaching Rodgers.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports