Why Patriots’ Blowout Win Over Jets Didn’t Impress Shannon Sharpe

The Patriots sure looked like themselves Sunday in a 38-3 blowout win over the Jets at Gillette Stadium.

Just don’t tell Shannon Sharpe.

Sharpe explained Monday on FS1’s “Undisputed” why he wasn’t impressed at all by New England’s Week 17 victory, pointing to New York’s depleted defense and lack of motivation while playing out the string under since-fired head coach Todd Bowles.

"I was not impressed with Tom Brady throwing 4 TDs against a very bad team that gave up a long time ago. … The Patriots and Tom Brady beat up on a very undermanned New York Jets football team with a rookie QB." — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/943Y3RSkr8 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) December 31, 2018

Tom Brady threw for 250 yards with four touchdowns Sunday as New England locked up the AFC’s No. 2 seed and a first-round playoff bye. The Patriots will face the Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens or Los Angeles Chargers in the divisional round, depending on what happens in this weekend’s wild-card round, at which point they’ll be tested more than they were in Week 17.

Maybe then Sharpe will give credit where it’s due, although it’s not completely unfair to question the Patriots’ Super Bowl chances based on the hiccups they’ve endured at points this season.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images