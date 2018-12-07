Why Stephen A. Smith Believes Packers Shouldn’t Pursue Josh McDaniels

Josh McDaniels likely will be one of the most sought-after coaches this offseason, but one talking ahead believes the Green Bay Packers should stay away.

The Packers soon will begin their search for a new head coach following the firing of Mike McCarthy, who was in the midst of his 13th season with the franchise. While McDaniels is a sharp offensive mind and could make magic with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Stephen A. Smith doesn’t “trust” McDaniels, and he believes the Packers shouldn’t either.

McDaniels spurning the Indianapolis Colts this past February obviously can be viewed as a blemish on his résumé, and his brief stint as head coach of the Denver Broncos wasn’t a successful one. But is that enough to totally disregard McDaniels as a possible head coach in the future?

While Smith evidently believes so, the same can’t be said for his “First Take” co-host Max Kellerman, who believes McDaniels would be a good fit with the Packers.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports