Why Tedy Bruschi Isn’t Worried About Tom Brady Despite QB’s Struggles

Tom Brady has looked far from his usual self of late.

While the veteran quarterback wasn’t exactly dreadful in the New England Patriots’ last two losses, he turned in a highly uncharacteristic mental error in each contest.

With the Patriots leading by six at the tail end of the first half against the Miami Dolphins in Week 14, Brady took a costly sack in the red zone that deprived New England of potential points heading into the break. The following week, Brady’s attempt to throw the ball away resulted in a momentum-shifting interception by the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Joe Haden.

Brady’s critical lapses in judgment have led to a sector of the football world believing Father Time finally has caught up to the 41-year-old QB. Tedy Bruschi, on the other hand, believes the two incidents shouldn’t be blown out of proportion.

On the next episode of the @MichaelSHolley podcast: @TedyBruschi joins to chat & explains that he's not worried about Tom Brady in the slightest 🤷‍♂️ 🎙️SUBSCRIBE now (drops this Thursday) : https://t.co/VmFiESoNbn pic.twitter.com/UwY90hVSkU — Patriots on NBCSB (@NBCSPatriots) December 19, 2018

Arguably no one had a harsher reaction to the pair of miscues than Brady himself, who’s maintained high expectations throughout his career. With this in mind, there’s reason to believe Brady will get back on track as the playoffs near and the margin for error is slimmer.

And while the 2018 campaign has seen quite a bit of ups and downs for Brady, his efforts were enough to garner his 14th Pro Bowl selection Tuesday.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports