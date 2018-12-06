Why Tedy Bruschi Thinks Josh McDaniels, Packers Might Not Be Good Match

Josh McDaniels taking his talents to Green Bay might seem like a good idea on paper, but Tedy Bruschi has some reservations about the possible marriage.

McDaniels’ name almost immediately began to circulate around the football world after the Packers elected to part ways with Mike McCarthy. McDaniels has built quite the résumé during his time as New England Patriots offensive coordinator, leading many to assume he’d be able to have similar success calling plays for Aaron Rodgers.

But if you ask Bruschi, Rodgers’ believed persona very well could trouble not just McDaniels, but other coaching candidates as well.

“I heard you guys talking about Josh McDaniels,” Bruschi said Wednesday on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria.” “Josh McDaniels may be the best thing for Aaron Rodgers in terms of giving him a system that he can trust, but I don’t think Aaron Rodgers wants that. Aaron Rodgers wants the power in terms of ‘I want to be able to do what I want to do and turn this play, whatever you call, into whatever play I turn it into and that’s my best skill.’ But that skill is running out for him.

“You gotta bring in a coach and the first question you ask is, ‘Alright you and Aaron, do you think you’d get along?’ And a lot of coaches are going to say, ‘Yeah, yeah we’ll get along. I love Aaron Rodgers’ and all this and all that. But once you start calling plays, things change.”

Managing a superstar often is a difficult task, which makes the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick longtime partnership in New England all the more impressive. But given the magnitude of the opportunity, we have a feeling McDaniels would find a way to make it work with Rodgers should he become the next Packers coach.

