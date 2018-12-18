Why You Might Not See Ex-Red Sox David Ross Manage In MLB Anytime Soon

While it’s long been said David Ross would make an excellent coach or manager, the former big league catcher will remain in broadcasting for the time being.

ESPN announced Tuesday that Ross has reached a multiyear extension with the network. He will continue to serve as an analyst for ESPN’s Major League Baseball game and studio coverage.

Ross, who retired from baseball after the 2016 season, played for seven teams in his 15-year MLB career. He won World Series titles with the Boston Red Sox in 2013 and Chicago Cubs in 2016, and established himself as one of the league’s most respected players despite serving as a backup for most of his playing days.

It might just be a matter of time before Ross, often lauded for his leadership and baseball acumen, returns to the dugout in some capacity. His name even was floated as a possible bench coach target for the Cubs. But it appears he’s more than happy with his current gig, which offers the 41-year-old a chance to stick around the game without the maximum stress of MLB’s lengthy regular season.

“ESPN truly is a family environment and I’m so fortunate to work with great people both on-camera and behind-the-scenes. I love the job so much that it hardly feels like work,” Ross said, according to a press release. “For instance, last season I had the opportunity to call telecasts ranging from MLB’s Game 163 to the Little League World Series. I couldn’t be happier to continue my broadcasting career at ESPN and I’m ready for the 2019 season to begin.”

Ross, who spent time with Boston in 2008, returned to the Red Sox for two seasons in 2013 and 2014. His impact beyond the box score really became evident at that point, and he ultimately capped his career by helping the Cubs win their first title in 108 years.

Ross joined ESPN before the 2017 season. He also remains a special advisor to Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein.

