Wild Stat Suggests Patriots Run Defense Is One Of Worst In NFL History

The New England Patriots’ rushing defense has become a highway in recent weeks.

(Like, it just gave up 142 yards on 19 carries to something named Jaylen Samuels.)

But is the Patriots run defense one of the worst in NFL history? The eye test says not quite, but the numbers tell a different story.

Check out this stat from NESN.com’s Zack Cox:

How’s this for a stat: The Patriots have allowed 7.64 yards per carry over the last three games. That’s the worst three-game mark in franchise history and the fourth-worst by any NFL team since the merger, per @pfref. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 17, 2018

Yeah, not good.

Take a look at how New England’s run D has performed the last three weeks:

Week 13 vs. Minnesota Vikings: Surrendered 95 yards on 13 carries, allowed 7.3 yards per rush.

Week 14 vs. Miami Dolphins: Surrendered 189 yards on 21 carries, allowed 9 yards per rush.

Week 15 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Surrendered 158 yards on 25 carries, allowed 6.3 yards per rush.

Again, not good.

On the season, the Patriots have given up 5 yards per rush, which ties them with the Los Angeles Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs for worst in the NFL. New England has given up 1,627 total rushing yards 116.2 yards per game, both of which rank 17th in the league.

Make of those numbers what you will, but we say they paint a picture of a dreadful rush defense.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images