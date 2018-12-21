Wolves Vs Liverpool Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Liverpool FC can guarantee its Merry Christmas by leaving the Wolves’ den with three points.

The Reds will visit Wolves on Friday at Molineux Stadium in a Premier League Round 18 game between the first- and seventh-placed teams in English soccer’s top flight. With a victory, Liverpool will extend its lead atop the standings to four points and occupy first place on Christmas Day, something the last four Premier League champions have done en route to glory.

The teams both are enjoying winning streaks, with Liverpool’s run spanning its last five games in all competitions and Wolves’ standing at three contests.

Liverpool will be without right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold due to a sprained ankle, but James Milner is availble to play, having recovered from a minor muscle problem.

NBC Sports Network will broadcast Wolves versus Liverpool. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Friday, Dec. 21, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com