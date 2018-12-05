XFL To Return In 2020 With Teams In These Eight Cities, Stadiums

XFL football will feature in city near you if you’re live close to one of its eight starting points.

The re-launched football league announced Wednesday at a press conference the locations of the eight teams that will compete in its inaugural season in 2020. These eight cities will stage games at some marquee venues. They are:

– Seattle, Wash., at CenturyLink Field

IT’S OFFICIAL! The #XFL is coming to Seattle and we could not be more excited to kick off our inaugural season at @CenturyLink_Fld in 2020. Make your season ticket deposit today: https://t.co/VTCQIQtRly⁰#XFL2020 🔜 🏈 pic.twitter.com/5FEJ3T9TYF — XFL Seattle (@XFLSeattle) December 5, 2018

– New York, N.Y., at MetLife Stadium

IT’S OFFICIAL: The new-look #XFL is proud to be coming to New York and playing at @MLStadium, beginning in 2020! Make your season ticket deposit today: https://t.co/KF0BBLebbK #XFL2020 🔜 🏈 pic.twitter.com/2Uz2MFrTsJ — XFL New York (@XFLNY) December 5, 2018

– Dallas, Texas, at Globe Life Park

JUST ANNOUNCED: The reimagined #XFL is thrilled to be coming to Dallas and excited to play at the new @GlobeLifePark, beginning in 2020!

Make your season ticket deposit today at https://t.co/NtbEPrMaYM#XFL2020 🔜 🏈 pic.twitter.com/yVW5xm8Fs3 — XFL Dallas (@XFLDallas) December 5, 2018

– Houston, Texas, at TDECU Stadium

HEY HOUSTON! The #XFL is proud to be coming to your city and excited to take the field at @UHouston’s TDECU

Stadium, beginning in 2020! Make your season ticket deposit today: https://t.co/nAJ9wKXjUZ#XFL2020 pic.twitter.com/CGnMj6e1Cs — XFL Houston (@XFLHouston) December 5, 2018

– Los Angeles, Calif., at StubHub Center

What’s up, L.A.? We could not be more excited to be bringing an #XFL team back to Los Angeles and we look forward to kicking things off in 2020 at the @StubHubCenter in Carson!

Make your season ticket deposit today: https://t.co/oo0olc6Ja6#XFL2020 🔜 🏈 pic.twitter.com/FcxSr1V2Cv — XFL Los Angeles (@XFLLosAngeles) December 5, 2018

– St. Louis, Mo., at The Dome at America’s Center

IT’S TRUE! Football is returning to St. Louis and we are thankful that we get to bring an #XFL team to The Dome at America’s Center, beginning in 2020! Make your season ticket deposit today: https://t.co/uEGIaiqSCp #XFL2020 🔜 🏈 pic.twitter.com/fcWjkzge3E — XFL St Louis (@XFLStLouis) December 5, 2018

– Tampa Bay, Fla., at Raymond James Stadium

IT’S TRUE, TAMPA BAY! The #XFL is excited to become part of your sun-soaked community, and will call @RJStadium home when we kick off in 2020. Make your season ticket deposit today: https://t.co/QE8CGAX3Dz#XFL2020 pic.twitter.com/idlx03vXzW — XFL Tampa Bay (@XFLTampaBay) December 5, 2018

– Washington, D.C., at Audi Field

JUST ANNOUNCED: We are excited to bring an #XFL team to our Nation's Capital and to bring the gridiron to the beautiful, brand-new @AudiField. Make your season ticket deposit now at https://t.co/gIoPZmf42c pic.twitter.com/mhl5MD50bX — XFL Washington DC (@XFLDC) December 5, 2018

The teams haven’t announced their nicknames or colors, but XFL commissioner Oliver Luck made a few other notable revelations during Wednesday’s press conference.

XFL plans, per commish Oliver Luck … * Speed: Shorter play clock, more technology

* Action: Changes to PR/KR, play clock, etc.

* Rhythm: Limiting timeouts, simplifying rules

* Safety: No specifics — Adam Silverstein (@SilversteinAdam) December 5, 2018

XFL commissioner Oliver Luck says the XFL will test for PEDs. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 5, 2018

The new XFL will begin play in February 2020 the weekend after Super Bowl LIV. Each team will play 10 games, and the best will advance to the playoffs, which will consist of semifinals and a championship game.

WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon revived the XFL in January, 17 years after its forerunner’s first and only season.

Thumbnail photo via Craig Ambrosio/Handout Photo/USA TODAY Sports Images