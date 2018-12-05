XFL To Return In 2020 With Teams In These Eight Cities, Stadiums

XFL football will feature in city near you if you’re live close to one of its eight starting points.
The re-launched football league announced Wednesday at a press conference the locations of the eight teams that will compete in its inaugural season in 2020. These eight cities will stage games at some marquee venues. They are:
– Seattle, Wash., at CenturyLink Field
– New York, N.Y., at MetLife Stadium
– Dallas, Texas, at Globe Life Park
– Houston, Texas, at TDECU Stadium
– Los Angeles, Calif., at StubHub Center
– St. Louis, Mo., at The Dome at America’s Center
– Tampa Bay, Fla., at Raymond James Stadium
– Washington, D.C., at Audi Field
The teams haven’t announced their nicknames or colors, but XFL commissioner Oliver Luck made a few other notable revelations during Wednesday’s press conference.
The new XFL will begin play in February 2020 the weekend after Super Bowl LIV. Each team will play 10 games, and the best will advance to the playoffs, which will consist of semifinals and a championship game.
WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon revived the XFL in January, 17 years after its forerunner’s first and only season.
