Duke’s Zion Williamson Entertains Idea Of Playing For Knicks After MSG Debut

After making his debut at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Duke freshman phenom Zion Williamson was hit with the possibility of potentially making the most famous arena in the world his home.

“Forty-one games at the Garden, I mean, it would probably be incredible,” Williamson told ESPN after scoring 17 points with 13 rebounds in the No. 3 Blue Devils’ 69-58 win over No. 12 Texas Tech.

And given the current state of the New York Knicks, who are 9-24 and 12th in the Eastern Conference, it is entirely possible that the projected top-five pick could end up playing his home games at MSG.

“This is the Garden,” Williamson said. “A lot of greats have come through here. My favorite great to come through here was probably Bernard King because my stepdad talked about him a lot how he just put the ball in the basket. … I had to go watch his highlights. He could really score the basketball. He was incredible how he did it.

“Playing 41 games here wouldn’t be so bad.”

At 18 years old, Williamson already is an electrifying star with lofty expectations attached to him. His highlight-reel dunks seem tailor-made for the Big Apple, but Williamson isn’t the only Duke freshman who could land in New York next season, as teammates R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish also are projected to be top-five picks in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Thumbnail photo via Nicole Sweet/USA TODAY Sport Images