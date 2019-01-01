Winter Classic 2019: Best Sights, Sounds From Bruins-Blackhawks At Notre Dame

The 2019 NHL Winter Classic is here, which means fans are being treated to the greatest eye candy in hockey.

The Boston Bruins are squaring off with the Chicago Blackhawks at historic Notre Dame Stadium, with Touchdown Jesus looming in the background in South Bend. The game features a matchup of two Original Six franchises who, of course, did battle in the 2013 Stanley Cup Finals.

The Bruins got the ball rolling by showing up in “Peaky Blinders” outfits, and the great sights and sounds haven’t stopped rolling in. We’ve gone ahead and packed some of the best highlights into one story, and will update with more throughout the day.

Scroll through the tweets below to see all the Winter Classic has to offer:

The Bergeron goal from the middle of Notre Dame Stadium. #WinterClassic pic.twitter.com/hy3RUrBlqt — NHL (@NHL) January 1, 2019

We're tied again! Bergeron gets it done, as he does. The @Bridgestone NHL #WinterClassic is tied 2-2 through two periods. pic.twitter.com/cPWrF1Ytc2 — NHL (@NHL) January 1, 2019

We've got a tie game going into the second period! Join us now on @NBC or stream online here: https://t.co/uh9rR93fnp pic.twitter.com/ryBvU6FGdi — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) January 1, 2019

Carbing up for 2019 with a little Pasta action! 🍝#WinterClassic pic.twitter.com/9dnC1qewoz — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) January 1, 2019

The first NHL goal of 2019 goes to the @NHLBlackhawks! Presented by @HockeyvilleUSA. pic.twitter.com/1YTvgDRsNg — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) January 1, 2019

Hockey the way it was meant to be played, outside. 😍#WinterClassic pic.twitter.com/R4N7nIhpRd — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) January 1, 2019

Saving a puck for the fans, as per usual. #WinterClassic pic.twitter.com/CQKyNOsePU — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) January 1, 2019

Chicago's boys of winter arrive with the Pipes & Drums of the Chicago Police Department! The team upheld @NotreDame's gameday tradition of greeting fans outside the Hesburgh Library Mall. #WinterClassic pic.twitter.com/hiK07RG6sL — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) January 1, 2019

It's the past and the present. It's a clashing of the elements and a battle for outdoor glory. It's the #WinterClassic. NHL x @adidashockey pic.twitter.com/2pbEe43rVE — NHL (@NHL) January 1, 2019

The @NHLBlackhawks are HERE! The @NHL #WinterClassic gets underway LIVE from Notre Dame Stadium on NBC at 1 p.m. ET.#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/ts5KuxS2jV — The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) January 1, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Matt Cashore/USA TODAY Sports Images