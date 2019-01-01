Winter Classic 2019: Best Sights, Sounds From Bruins-Blackhawks At Notre Dame

The 2019 NHL Winter Classic is here, which means fans are being treated to the greatest eye candy in hockey.
The Boston Bruins are squaring off with the Chicago Blackhawks at historic Notre Dame Stadium, with Touchdown Jesus looming in the background in South Bend. The game features a matchup of two Original Six franchises who, of course, did battle in the 2013 Stanley Cup Finals.
The Bruins got the ball rolling by showing up in “Peaky Blinders” outfits, and the great sights and sounds haven’t stopped rolling in. We’ve gone ahead and packed some of the best highlights into one story, and will update with more throughout the day.
Scroll through the tweets below to see all the Winter Classic has to offer:
Thumbnail photo via Matt Cashore/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP