76ers Star Jimmy Butler Embraces Being ‘Confrontational’ Player

We all know Jimmy Butler is an emotional player, and he’s certainly not afraid to admit it.

The 76ers guard was traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves to Philadelphia in November, and didn’t take long for him to make headlines, reportedly aggressively challenging 76ers head coach Brett Brown. Butler also had issues in Minnesota that led up to him requesting a trade.

But Butler is embracing who he is as a player, despite some of the issues he’s had. Appearing on Yahoo! Sports’ “Posted Up With Chris Haynes” podcast, the 29-year-old admitted to being a “confrontational” player on the court.

“Damn right I’m confrontational,” Butler said, as transcribed by Bleacher Report. “I am confrontational. … I would be the first to tell you, I don’t give a damn. I’ve always been like that. I haven’t said it all the time. I’ve always acted it though. Like if you know me and you’re around me, man, if you not around me everyday, I don’t give a damn what you say because you don’t know what I go through.”

He’s certainly acted that way throughout his NBA career — between challenging his new head coach, all the drama in Minnesota and not having the best relationship with his first team, the Chicago Bulls. Butler can, and likely will, opt out of his contract this offseason, and given his ability to make a difference each game, he’ll likely want a lucrative deal. We’ll see how “confrontational” he gets once the offseason rolls around.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images