Adrian Clayborn, Marcus Cannon, Detail Emotion During AFC Championship Game

It wasn’t just New England fans’ emotions running high Sunday night during the Patriots’ AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

As you know, New England claimed a thrilling 37-31 victory over the Chiefs to claim its third straight trip to the Super Bowl. But it certainly wasn’t an easy road to get there, as the game needed overtime to decide who would be traveling to Atlanta on Feb. 3.

Patriots’ Adrian Clayborn, Marcus Cannon and Stephon Gilmore all detailed how they were feeling during the game, with Cannon saying he’d probably have a heart attack if he watched the game over. To hear from the trio, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.