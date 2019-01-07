Alabama vs. Clemson: Live Score, Highlights For National Championship Game

6:30 p.m. ET: Both teams have arrived to Levi Stadium.
6:20 p.m. ET: Here’s a look at the head-coaching matchup, as well as a handful of future NFLers to keep an eye out for Monday night.
We are only a few short hours away from kickoff of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game between the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 2 Clemson Tigers at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.
This will be the third time in four years the Tide and Tigers have met on college football’s biggest stage. Alabama claimed victory in an offensive shootout in 2015, while Deshaun Watson’s magic helped Clemson exact revenge the following season.
The Tide punched their ticket to the championship round via an Orange Bowl victory over Oklahoma, while the Tigers made easy work of Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl Classic. If Nick Saban can lead his team to a perfect 15-0 campaign, the decorated head coach will take home his seventh career national championship.
Keep it right here with our live blog for score updates, analysis, highlights and reaction from the College Football Playoff National Championship Game between the Crimson Tide and Tigers.
Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports
