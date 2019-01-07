Alabama Vs. Clemson Live Stream: Watch National Championship Game Online

The unquestioned two best programs in college football once again will meet with everything on the line Monday night.
The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 2 Clemson Tigers will clash at Levi’s Stadium in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Santa Clara, Calif. It’s the fourth consecutive year that Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney’s teams will meet in the playoffs, and the third time in the last four the matchup will occur in the title game.
Clemson arrives in the Bay Area after dispatching of No. 3 Notre Dame, 30-3, in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, while Alabama took care of No. 4 Oklahoma, 45-34, in the Capital One Orange Bowl.
Both teams feature outstanding young quarterbacks in Tua Tagovailoa and Trevor Lawrence, as well as a bevy of electric offensive weapons, including Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.
Here’s how to watch Alabama vs. Clemson online:
When: Monday, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m. ET
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images
