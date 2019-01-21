Alex Cora Thrilled By Patriots’ Return To Super Bowl, Joins ‘Beat LA’ Rallying Cry

Alex Cora is more than happy to share the championship limelight, if necessary.

The Boston Red Sox manager saluted the New England Patriots on Sunday night following their 37-31 overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. The Patriots will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 3 in Atlanta, Ga., in Super Bowl LIII, and Cora used Twitter to proclaim that familiar rallying cry.

“Beat LA” is an essential chant in Boston sports lore, with local fans presumably launching the mantra during the Boston Celtics’ NBA finals meetings with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1960s and definitely repeating it doing so in the 1980s. The Red Sox breathed new life into “Beat LA” last fall when they overran the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games to win the 2018 World Series.

The Patriots welcomed Cora and a few Red Sox players to Gillette Stadium in November for a raucous on-field celebration, during which Cora scored a selfie with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

When baseball writer Keith Law challenged Cora on his Patriots allegiance Sunday night, the Red Sox boss cited his bond with Brady as a principle reason.

“Happy for my friend …,” Cora replied succinctly.

Legions of Patriots and Red Sox fans probably couldn’t have put it better.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images