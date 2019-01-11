Alex Ovechkin Sends Bruins’ Zdeno Chara Into Capitals Bench With Big Hit

BOSTON — Zdeno Chara is the tallest player in the NHL standing at 6’9″ (without skates), but that didn’t stop Alex Ovechkin from laying a huge hit on the defenesman Thursday night.

The Boston Bruins blueliner was in front of the Washington Capitals’ bench during the first period between the two teams at TD Garden when Ovechkin body checked the big man and sent him directly into enemy territory.

Take a look:

big tree fall hard 2.0 pic.twitter.com/AdF5tu867v — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 11, 2019

You don’t see that happen very often to Chara.

Ovechkin, who is a pretty tall player himself at 6’3″, always give 100 percent on the ice and he continued to do that through Thursday’s first 20 minutes.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images