Anthony Davis Rumors: Adrian Wojnarowski Explains Why Celtics Can Challenge Lakers

With Anthony Davis now (officially) wanting out of New Orleans, the Pelicans have to wait and see who the highest bidder is.

While the Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams the reportedly gearing up to make a run at Davis, they certainly aren’t alone. The NBA trade deadline is just around the corner, Feb. 7, meaning if something doesn’t get done in the next few days, the Pels will have to sit tight until the summer to trade Davis.

From an assets perspective alone, the Celtics can put together the best package for Davis without totally mortgaging their future and becoming, well, the Pelicans. And it’s that treasure trove of assets that leads ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski to believe the C’s can compete with the Lakers for Davis’ services.

Woj explained why during Monday’s episode of “The Jump.”

While there’s many possible ways the Celtics could get Davis, it’s all contingent on the Pelicans not moving the star big man next week. So for the C’s, they just need to hold their breath.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images