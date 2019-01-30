Anthony Davis Rumors: Celtics To Offer Pelicans ‘Everything’ They Want

The Boston Celtics covet Anthony Davis, and they reportedly will do whatever it takes to land him.

Davis has requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans, and all signs point to the 25-year-old wanting to join the Los Angeles Lakers. But the Celtics, who can’t trade for Davis until July 1 due to NBA salary cap rules, reportedly remain undeterred in their pursuit of the superstar forward.

Should the Pelicans not deal Davis before the Feb. 7 trade deadline, the Celtics are prepared to offer a massive package, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

“Boston wants to play the longer game here,” Wojnarowski said during “SportsCenter” on Tuesday. “They’ll talk with New Orleans soon if they haven’t talked here in the last hour or two and let them know, ‘We want to be in this when the season is over.’

“They can’t do the trade now. … But Boston will let New Orleans know that, ‘We are going to be aggressive. We’re going to be able to give you everything you want for Anthony Davis. Hold off before the trade deadline.”

If Wojnarowski is right, then it would appear Danny Ainge is willing to part with anything, including Jayson Tatum.

Boston’s pursuit of Davis reportedly hinges on whether Kyrie Irving stays or leaves when he becomes a free agent in July. Davis’ camp reportedly is concerned Irving could bolt, despite previously claiming he intends to re-sign.

By the way, don’t count out the New York Knicks in all this.

Round and round we go.

