Anthony Davis Trade Odds: Lakers, Celtics Favorites To Land Pelicans Star

Anthony Davis’ trade request could mean the New Orleans Pelicans are open for business.

It also means Las Vegas has updated its odds on where Davis will begin next season.

Davis’ agent, Rich Paul, told ESPN on Monday that he has informed the Pelicans the coveted superstar won’t sign a contract extension and would like to be traded.

Davis, who is eligible to sign a five-year, $240 million supermax extension with the Pelicans this offseason, can become a free agent in the summer of 2020, but his trade request could lead to his departure from New Orleans either before the Feb. 7 NBA trade deadline or after this season.

Bovada released updated odds Monday on which team Davis will play for to open the 2019-20 NBA season. The Los Angeles Lakers are the favorites, with the Boston Celtics a relatively close second.

Here are the odds, per Bovada, as pointed out by OddsShark:

Los Angeles Lakers -125

Boston Celtics +150

New Orleans Pelicans +600

New York Knicks +850

Philadelphia 76ers +850

The Lakers seemingly have a leg up in trade talks thanks to Davis’ midseason request because the Celtics cannot trade for the five-time All-Star until the offseason, per NBA rules. (The league’s designated rookie provision prohibits teams from acquiring two players who signed six-year max extensions, and Boston thus cannot trade for Davis until Kyrie Irving officially becomes a free agent July 1.)

The Lakers also have the benefit of employing LeBron James, who, in addition to being the NBA’s biggest superstar, shares an agent with Davis. League sources told ESPN the Lakers have been determined to acquire Davis in a trade.

All told, it’s easy to see why Vegas is leaning toward Los Angeles when it comes to Davis’ future. The Pelicans might be best served waiting until the offseason to deal Davis, though, as that could maximize their potential return with more teams, including the Celtics, involved in trade talks.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images