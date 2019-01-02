Antonio Brown Follows This Team On Instagram, Unfollows Steelers

Is Antonio Brown signaling his future or is he just messing with the NFL-crazy public?

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver unfollowed his own team on Instagram on Wednesday and started following the San Francisco 49ers, according to Yahoo! Sports.

Brown on Wednesday also posted a picture of Jerry Rice, the legendary 49ers wide receiver, on his Instagram story, according to San Francisco radio station KNBR.

Brown’s curious social-media activity immediately followed a highly anticipated end-of-season press conference in which Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin refused to deny allegations Brown quit on the Steelers Sunday during their Week 17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Speculation over Brown’s future has raged this week, with at least one report claiming he requested a trade from the Steelers. Brown cryptically replied Tuesday morning to a Tweet from San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, stoking rumored links with the NFC West team.

His newfound social-media distance from the Steelers and proximity to the 49ers likely will send those rumors into overdrive.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports