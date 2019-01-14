Antonio Brown Removes Steelers From Twitter Bio In Latest Petty Move

According to Antonio Brown’s Twitter bio, the All-Pro wideout no longer is on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brown, as you might have heard, was benched at the end of the regular season after going rogue before the most important game of the season. He reportedly since has requested a trade, and the Steelers considering granting his wish — it’s classic diva-wideout stuff.

And then, over the weekend, Brown removed the Steelers from his Twitter bio.

Check this out:

Antonio Brown has removed the Pittsburgh Steelers from his Twitter Bio. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/mVx3qKIUOE — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 14, 2019

Insert a million eye-roll emojis.

What the Steelers elect to do with Brown will be one of the biggest storylines of the NFL offseason. At this point, however, all signs point to Brown wanting to join the San Francisco 49ers.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images