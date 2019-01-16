Antonio Brown Rips Bruce Arians, Emmanuel Sanders In Weird Twitter Rant

Antonio Brown was in a shot-firing mood Wednesday.

The Pittsburgh Steelers wideout has drawn criticism from all corners of the football world since going rogue before Week 17 and reportedly requesting a trade. Among those disappointed in Brown is Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, who on Tuesday called the All-Pro wideout a “diva” and said “This isn’t the Antonio that was drafted in 2010.”

Arians, as you might recall, was the Steelers’ offensive coordinator when the team drafted Brown in 2010. And let’s just say Brown isn’t happy with his former coach.

Check this out:

He didn’t draft me he drafted @ESanders_10 same guy who missed rehab to go on networks to talk about me on situation he have zero clue! Arians now wears kangoo hats n glasses 😂 but ima diva! Done seen it all then they say we friends stop lien https://t.co/jALXyhQMAw — Antonio Brown (@AB84) January 16, 2019

Let’s address the elephant in the tweet: “Lying” is not spelled “lien,” nor is “Kangol” spelled “Kangoo.”

But we digress.

What the Steelers elect to do with Brown likely will be the biggest storyline of the NFL offseason. Cris Carter, for one, believes Brown and the New England Patriots are a match made in heaven.

