Antonio Brown Rumors: Steelers WR Requests Trade; 49ers Early Favorites?

The Antonio Brown situation in Pittsburgh is getting weirder by the hour.
The Steelers wideout reportedly missed Sunday’s season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals for, well, a number of reasons: He got into a dispute with multiple teammates (including Ben Roethlisberger), elected to skip practice the rest of the week and ditched team meetings during the weekend. He also left at halftime, seemingly upset over being benched. Roethlisberger since has denied any spats, and the Steelers haven’t confirmed any of the reports. Regardless, it certainly looks as if things are getting ugly between the Steelers and the All-Pro wideout.
And now Brown has requested a trade, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported Tuesday.
Check out this tweet:
La Canfora is a respected NFL reporter, so there’s no reason to doubt him. However, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport chimed in Tuesday afternoon with a conflicting report.
Take a look:
We don’t know who to believe, but Brown’s Twitter activity Tuesday morning suggests he wants out of Pittsburgh.
Check out this reply to a tweet from San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle:
Yeah, we told you things are getting weird.
The Steelers signed Brown, 30, to a five-year contract extension worth nearly $73 million in early 2017.
Thumbnail photo via Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP