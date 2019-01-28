Antonio Brown-To-49ers Rumors Grow With These Terrell Owens Remarks

There’s a lot of excitement in Los Angeles right now with the Rams set to appear in Super Bowl LIII, but the Bay Area soon could be joining its neighbor in making waves.

As Antonio Brown and the Pittsburgh Steelers move further and further apart, one common thread has remained: the San Francisco 49ers. Brown has been linked to San Francisco since the end of the Steelers’ season, and as recently as Friday, the star wide receiver photoshopped an Instagram picture of himself in a 49ers uniform alongside Jerry Rice.

But Rice isn’t the only former Niners WR Brown has been in contact with. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection apparently has had conversations with Terrell Owens, who delivered an interesting report Friday on “NFL Total Access.”

Brown still has two years left remaining on his current contract before reaching an opt-out clause ahead of the 2021 campaign. So when examining the idea of a potential trade, an interested team must decide if it’s worth issuing a high expenditure for a player who turns 31 in July and could cause consistent headaches.

The 49ers certainly would like to bolster Jimmy Garoppolo’s arsenal of weapons, but at what cost? We’ll have to wait and see.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports