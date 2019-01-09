Antonio Brown’s Agent Briefly Addresses Steelers Star’s Future Amid Trade Rumors

Antonio Brown might have overstayed his welcome in Pittsburgh and if the Steelers elect to move on from the star receiver it sounds like Brown will be ready to roll with the punches.

Ever since the Steelers’ season ended, rumors have swirled about Brown’s issues with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and head coach Mike Tomlin. The 30-year-old receiver reportedly asked for but did not demand a trade, and Pittsburgh will look into moving the NFL’s touchdown leader in 2018.

Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, briefly addressed Brown’s status in an interview with a Miami television station, noting he and his client are prepared for anything.

“I’m just gonna say that Antonio is a great, great player – a tremendous competitor, a great teammate,” Rosenhaus told 7 Sports Xtra, as transcribed by the Pittsburgh Tribune’s Joe Rutter. “Whatever happens this offseason, we’ll make the best of it. I don’t have any particular comment on what the Steelers may or may not do. Antonio has had a Hall of Fame career there, and we’ll be ready for whatever happens next.”

It will be hard for the Steelers to move Brown. While there likely will be a number of teams inquiring about the talented receiver, he carries a $21.25 million cap hit which would be difficult for most teams to take on.

Brown’s curious social media activity has led some to believe his days in Pittsburgh indeed are numbered. Tomlin and the Steelers will have until the start of the league year (March 13) to smooth things over with Brown or else they might be forced to deal one of the NFL’s best playmakers.

