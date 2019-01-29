Aqib Talib Defends Nickell Robey-Coleman While Praising Tom Brady

Aqib Talib thinks there’s more to the story when it comes to Nickell Robey-Coleman’s comments about Thomas Edward Patrick Brady.

The Los Angeles Rams cornerback came under fire Monday when Bleacher Report published a story in which he claimed age is starting to take its toll on the New England Patriots quarterback and he wanted to “stick a dagger” in the three-time defending AFC Champions and let them know he did it to them.

Robey-Coleman backtracked on his comments a little at Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday, praising Brady as “the GOAT.” His defensive backfield mate pointed the finger at the media for picking and choosing quotes, more or less.

“I think the media really report the lines that you want to report,” Talib said. “He said a lot of positive things about Tom, too, but whoever wrote the story decided to ex out all the positive stuff he said and do what the media do, you know? Find a good story.”

When asked about Robey-Coleman referencing a scene from “A Bronx Tale” when describing what he wanted to do to New England in Super Bowl LIII, Talib pulled his best Donald Trump impersonation out of the bag.

“Nah he ain’t say all that,” Talib continued. “See, ya’ll do ya’ll job and put extra on it.”

But does Talib, who played for the Patriots two seasons, think Brady has lost a step? Hell no.

“Nah man, he ain’t lost nothing,” Talib said. “He in the Super Bowl again, so hey, he Tom Brady. I feel like every year you play man, you get smarter, the game slows down even more, so it’s another year under his belt man. I think he’s just getting better.”

The Patriots have been open about the fact they’ve used the constant criticism as motivation during their playoff run, but Talib isn’t worried about Robey-Coleman’s quote motivating the GOAT because the Rams got some bulletin board material of their own.

“Everybody looks for bulletin board material,” Chung said. “Patrick said he was going to kick our ass. Talk about that.”

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images