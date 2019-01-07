Aron Baynes Injury: Brad Stevens Updates Timeline For Big Man’s Return

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics are inching closer and closer to being back to full strength.

After missing each of the last two games due to an eye injury, Kyrie Irving was taken off the injury report for Monday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets. Robert Williams also will return to the C’s after a six-game absence.

And it appears center Aron Baynes, who remains out Monday night with a fractured hand, is nearing a return, according to Stevens.

“He has progressed well, which is good,” Stevens said. “He will be re-evaluated early next week. The earliest he would play would be mid to late next week. … He will go back to the doctor to get full clearance before that happens. So, who knows. It’s not too far away.”

Baynes has been sidelined since being injured Dec. 19 against the Phoenix Suns, fracturing the left fourth metacarpal in his hand and undergoing surgery that was projected to sideline him for 4-6 weeks.

Coupled with the injury to Williams, and with Al Horford battling a nagging knee injury, the Celtics have been shorthanded inside.

Still, the team has begun to pick up its pace after an underwhelming opening stint to the season, and sits fifth in the Eastern Conference at 23-15. Adding Baynes only would add to recently-gained momentum.

