Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Blues Lines, Pairings

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins look to halt their losing streak at two when they welcome the St. Louis Blues to TD Garden on Thursday.
Boston is coming off a 4-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday while the Blues have won three of their last four games. This is the first time the two clubs have met this season.
The Bruins’ lines will look a tad different as David Backes and John Moore return to the lineup after being healthy scratches in Wednesday’s contest. Backes will play on Sean Kuraly’s right side, meaning Ryan Donato will man the fourth line’s right wing. Peter Cehlarik returns to the second line for the second straight game after potting two goals in Wednesday’s loss.
Tuukka Rask will start between the pipes for the B’s and look to tie Tiny Thompson in team wins, and will counter Blues’ Jake Allen.
Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both teams.
BOSTON BRUINS (26-16-5)
Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — Peter Cehlarik
Chris Wagner — Sean Kuraly — David Backes
Danton Heinen — Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson — Ryan Donato
Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo
John Moore — Kevan Miller
Tuukka Rask
ST. LOUIS BLUES (20-20-5)
Jaden Schwartz — Brayden Schenn — Vladimir Tarasenko
Jordan Kyrou — Ryan O’Reilly — David Perron
Robby Fabbri — Oskar Sundqvist — Patrick Maroon
Carl Gunnarsson — Ivan Barbashev — Sammy Blais
Joel Edmundson — Alex Pietrangelo
Jay Bouwmeester — Colton Parayko
Vince Dunn — Robert Bortuzzo
Jake Allen
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP