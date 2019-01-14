Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Canadiens Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins kick off a busy four-game stretch over the next six days with an important Original Six against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night at TD Garden.

The B’s sit in third place in the Atlantic Division, holding a three-point advantage over the fourth-place Canadiens with a game in hand. A win could tie the Bruins with the Toronto Maple Leafs for second place.

This is the first of a four-game stint this week leading into the Bruins’ bye week as the league barrels toward All-Star Weekend in San Jose, Calif. The team will depart for a road tilt with the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday before returning home to face the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, and then cap the week with the New York Rangers coming to the Garden on Saturday. That will launch a 10-day break for the B’s.

But first, the Bruins have their final regular-season matchup against the Canadiens. The B’s are 2-1 against Montreal this season, last taking a 4-0 win on Dec. 17. The Bruins took both games in Montreal.

Boston is expected to roll out the same lines that helped them to a 3-2 win over the Leafs in Toronto on Saturday.

Tuukka Rask will be in net for the Bruins and will be countered by Carey Price.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for Monday night’s Bruins-Canadiens game.

BOSTON BRUINS (26-15-4)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–David Backes

Danton Heinen–Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson–Ryan Donato

Sean Kuraly –Noel Acciari– Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

MONTREAL CANADIENS (24-17-5)

Jonathan Drouin–Phillip Danault–Brendan Gallagher

Artturi Lehkonen–Maxi Domi–Joel Armia

Tomas Tatar–Jesperi Kotkaniemi–Paul Byron

Kenny Agostino–Michael Chaput–Nicolas Deslauriers

Victor Mete–Shea Weber

Mike Reilly–Jeff Petry

Brett Kulak–Jordie Benn

Carey Price

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images