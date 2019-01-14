Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Canadiens Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins kick off a busy four-game stretch over the next six days with an important Original Six against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night at TD Garden.
The B’s sit in third place in the Atlantic Division, holding a three-point advantage over the fourth-place Canadiens with a game in hand. A win could tie the Bruins with the Toronto Maple Leafs for second place.
This is the first of a four-game stint this week leading into the Bruins’ bye week as the league barrels toward All-Star Weekend in San Jose, Calif. The team will depart for a road tilt with the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday before returning home to face the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, and then cap the week with the New York Rangers coming to the Garden on Saturday. That will launch a 10-day break for the B’s.
But first, the Bruins have their final regular-season matchup against the Canadiens. The B’s are 2-1 against Montreal this season, last taking a 4-0 win on Dec. 17. The Bruins took both games in Montreal.
Boston is expected to roll out the same lines that helped them to a 3-2 win over the Leafs in Toronto on Saturday.
Tuukka Rask will be in net for the Bruins and will be countered by Carey Price.
Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for Monday night’s Bruins-Canadiens game.
BOSTON BRUINS (26-15-4)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–David Backes
Danton Heinen–Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson–Ryan Donato
Sean Kuraly –Noel Acciari– Chris Wagner
Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk–Kevan Miller
Tuukka Rask
MONTREAL CANADIENS (24-17-5)
Jonathan Drouin–Phillip Danault–Brendan Gallagher
Artturi Lehkonen–Maxi Domi–Joel Armia
Tomas Tatar–Jesperi Kotkaniemi–Paul Byron
Kenny Agostino–Michael Chaput–Nicolas Deslauriers
Victor Mete–Shea Weber
Mike Reilly–Jeff Petry
Brett Kulak–Jordie Benn
Carey Price
Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images
