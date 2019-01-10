Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Capitals Lines, Pairings

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins will look to extend their season-high win streak to six when they welcome the reigning Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals to TD Garden on Thursday night.

The Bruins are coming off a 4-0 dismantling of the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, while the Capitals claimed a 5-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on the same night.

Washington is in a bit of a funk despite being atop the Metropolitan Division, having won two if its last five games.

Boston still is without Charlie McAvoy, who’s recovering from a foot injury, but head coach Bruce Cassidy noted the young defenseman may be able to return Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The B’s haven’t had much luck against the Caps of late, as they have a 0-10-3 record over their last 13 meetings, including a 7-0 loss opening night.

Cassidy will roll out the same lineup as Tuesday, with the only change being Jaroslav Halak between the pipes.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (25-14-4)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — David Backes

Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari — Chris Wagner

Danton Heinen — Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson — Ryan Donato

Zdeno Chara — Brandon Carlo

Torey Krug — John Moore

Matt Grzelcyk — Kevan Miller

Jaroslav Halak

WASHINGTON CAPITALS (26-12-4)

Alex Ovechkin — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Tom Wilson

Jakub Vrana — Nicklas Backstrom — T.J. Oshie

Brett Connolly — Lars Eller — Travis Boyd

Chandler Stephenson — Nic Dowd — Devante Smith-Pelly

Michal Kempny — John Carlson

Dmitri Orlov — Matt Niskanen

Brooks Orpik — Jonas Siegenthaler

Braden Holtby

