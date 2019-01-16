Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Flyers Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins’ ongoing pursuit to find another stable winger on the second line will continue Wednesday night in Philadelphia.

Wells Fargo Center will play host to a tilt between the Philadelphia Flyers and Bruins, and Boston’s recently recalled winger Peter Cehlarik will get an opportunity to skate on the second unit alongside David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk, while David Backes will be a healthy scratch.

Cehlarik has 17 NHL games on his résumé, all of which came in the previous two campaigns, and in that stretch he’s slashed 1-3-4. The 23-year-old has been a far more stable scorer in the AHL, tallying a 10-19-29 line in 37 games with the Providence Bruins before getting summoned to the varsity Tuesday.

Backes struggled to match the speed of the second line, but part of the reason he’s serving as the healthy scratch is because there’s no other line that needs shuffling. The top line remains one of the best in the NHL, the Sean Kuraly trio arguably has been the most effective group after the first unit, and the “college line” of Danton Heinen, Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson and Ryan Donato has been building chemistry well.

In addition to Backes, John Moore is expected to remain a healthy scratch, as well as Steven Kampfer.

Jaroslav Halak will be in net for the Bruins and will be countered by Carter Hart.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for Wednesday night’s Bruins-Flyers game.

BOSTON BRUINS (26-15-5)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Peter Cehlarik

Danton Heinen–Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson–Ryan Donato

Sean Kuraly –Noel Acciari– Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Kevan Miller

Jaroslav Halak

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (17-23-6)

James van Riemsdyk–Claude Giroux–Travis Konecny

Oskar Lindblom–Sean Couturier–Jakub Voracek

Scott Laughton–Nolan Patrick–Wayne Simmonds

Jori Lehtera–Phil Varone–Michael Raffl

Ivan Provorov–Travis Sanheim

Shayne Gostisbehere–Andrew MacDonald

Robert Hagg-Radko Gudas

Carter Hart

