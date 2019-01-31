Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Flyers Lines, Pairings

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins look to bounce back from a tough 4-3 shootout loss to the Winnipeg Jets when they welcome the Philadelphia Flyers to TD Garden on Thursday night.
The Flyers are on a bit of a hot streak, and they’ll look to extend their win streak to six against the B’s.
Boston will get a pair of players back, as Tuukka Rask (concussion) and Joakim Nordstrom (leg) will make their return to the lineup. Nordstrom will play on Noel Acciari’s left side on the fourth line, meaning Sean Kuraly is a healthy scratch. Rask returns between the pipes for the first time since Jan. 19. John Moore also returns to the lineup after being a healthy scratch against Winnipeg in place of Matt Grzelcyk.
Rask also has the opportunity to become the winningest goalie in Bruins history with a victory.
Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:
BOSTON BRUINS (27-17-6)
Brad Marchand–-Patrice Bergeron–-David Pastrnak
Peter Cehlarik–-David Krejci–-Jake DeBrusk
Danton Heinen–-Trent Frederic–-David Backes
Joakim Nordstrom-–Noel Acciari–-Chris Wagner
Zdeno Chara–-Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug–-Brandon Carlo
John Moore–-Kevan Miller
Tuukka Rask
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (21-23-6)
James van Riemsdyk–Claude Giroux–Travis Konecny
Oskar Lindblom–Sean Couturier–Jakub Voracek
Scott Laughton–Nolan Patrick–Wayne Simmonds
Phil Varone—Mikhail Vorobyov–Michael Raffl
Ivan Provorov–Travis Sanheim
Andrew MacDonald–Radko Gudas
Robert Hagg–Christian Folin
Carter Hart
