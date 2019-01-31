Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Flyers Lines, Pairings

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins look to bounce back from a tough 4-3 shootout loss to the Winnipeg Jets when they welcome the Philadelphia Flyers to TD Garden on Thursday night.

The Flyers are on a bit of a hot streak, and they’ll look to extend their win streak to six against the B’s.

Boston will get a pair of players back, as Tuukka Rask (concussion) and Joakim Nordstrom (leg) will make their return to the lineup. Nordstrom will play on Noel Acciari’s left side on the fourth line, meaning Sean Kuraly is a healthy scratch. Rask returns between the pipes for the first time since Jan. 19. John Moore also returns to the lineup after being a healthy scratch against Winnipeg in place of Matt Grzelcyk.

Rask also has the opportunity to become the winningest goalie in Bruins history with a victory.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (27-17-6)

Brad Marchand–-Patrice Bergeron–-David Pastrnak

Peter Cehlarik–-David Krejci–-Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen–-Trent Frederic–-David Backes

Joakim Nordstrom-–Noel Acciari–-Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara–-Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–-Brandon Carlo

John Moore–-Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (21-23-6)

James van Riemsdyk–Claude Giroux–Travis Konecny

Oskar Lindblom–Sean Couturier–Jakub Voracek

Scott Laughton–Nolan Patrick–Wayne Simmonds

Phil Varone—Mikhail Vorobyov–Michael Raffl

Ivan Provorov–Travis Sanheim

Andrew MacDonald–Radko Gudas

Robert Hagg–Christian Folin

Carter Hart

