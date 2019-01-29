Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Jets Lines, Pairings

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins return to the ice after a 10-day hiatus with a tilt against the Central Division-leading Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night at TD Garden.

The B’s have not played since Jan. 19 when they lost 3-2 to the New York Rangers before they headed into their bye week prior to the NHL All-Star Game.

Winnipeg is playing the second leg of a back-to-back, losing 3-1 to the Flyers in Philadelphia on Monday.

Boston is shifting up its lines as it embarks on the second half, with Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson and Ryan Donato being sent down to Providence. Peter Cehlarik was recalled, while Trent Frederic will be making his NHL debut. Cehlarik is expected to flank David Krejci with Jake DeBrusk on the second line. Frederic will pivot between David Backes and Danton Heinen.

Tuukka Rask is sidelined with a concussion, meaning Jaroslav Halak will be in net for the Bruins. The Jets will counter with Connor Hellebuyck.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for Tuesday’s Bruins-Jets game.

BOSTON BRUINS (27-17-5)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Peter Cehlarik

Danton Heinen–Trent Frederic–David Backes

Sean Kuraly –Noel Acciari– Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Kevan Miller

Jaroslav Halak

WINNIPEG JETS (31-16-2)

Kyle Connor–Mark Scheifele–Blake Wheeler

Patrik Laine–Bryan Little–Jack Roslovic

Mathieu Perreault–Adam Lowry–Brandon Tanev

Brendan Lemiuex–Andrew Copp–Mason Appleton

Josh Morrissey–Jacob Trouba

Dimitry Kulikov–Tyler Myers

Sami Niku–Joe Morrow

Connor Hellebuyck

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images