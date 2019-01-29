Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Jets Lines, Pairings

Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

by on Tue, Jan 29, 2019 at 4:48PM

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins return to the ice after a 10-day hiatus with a tilt against the Central Division-leading Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night at TD Garden.

The B’s have not played since Jan. 19 when they lost 3-2 to the New York Rangers before they headed into their bye week prior to the NHL All-Star Game.

Winnipeg is playing the second leg of a back-to-back, losing 3-1 to the Flyers in Philadelphia on Monday.

Boston is shifting up its lines as it embarks on the second half, with Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson and Ryan Donato being sent down to Providence. Peter Cehlarik was recalled, while Trent Frederic will be making his NHL debut. Cehlarik is expected to flank David Krejci with Jake DeBrusk on the second line. Frederic will pivot between David Backes and Danton Heinen.

Tuukka Rask is sidelined with a concussion, meaning Jaroslav Halak will be in net for the Bruins. The Jets will counter with Connor Hellebuyck.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for Tuesday’s Bruins-Jets game.

BOSTON BRUINS (27-17-5)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Peter Cehlarik
Danton Heinen–Trent Frederic–David Backes
Sean Kuraly –Noel Acciari– Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk–Kevan Miller

Jaroslav Halak

WINNIPEG JETS (31-16-2)
Kyle Connor–Mark Scheifele–Blake Wheeler
Patrik Laine–Bryan Little–Jack Roslovic
Mathieu Perreault–Adam Lowry–Brandon Tanev
Brendan Lemiuex–Andrew Copp–Mason Appleton

Josh Morrissey–Jacob Trouba
Dimitry Kulikov–Tyler Myers
Sami Niku–Joe Morrow

Connor Hellebuyck

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

