Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Maple Leafs Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins didn’t have much time to lament Thursday’s loss to the Washington Capitals, as they’re now tasked with an important Original Six matchup Saturday night.

The B’s are in Toronto for a tilt with the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.

Although the Maple Leafs have a game in hand on the Bruins, Boston trails Toronto for second place in the Atlantic Division by just four points. That means a win Saturday could put the third-place B’s in striking distance to move up in the divisional ranks in the not-too-distant future.

Just in time for the bout, the Bruins will get a key defenseman back in Charlie McAvoy, who missed the previous seven games with a foot injury. He is expected to skate on the top pairing with Zdeno Chara. John Moore will be the odd man out, meaning the Bruins will roll with the defensive pairings they utilized for much of last season.

The forward lines are expected to remain similar, if not identical, to Thursday’s game.

Tuukka Rask will be in net for the Bruins and will be countered by Michael Hutchinson.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for Saturday night’s Bruins-Maple Leafs game.

BOSTON BRUINS (25-15-4)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–David Backes

Danton Heinen–Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson–Ryan Donato

Sean Kuraly –Noel Acciari– Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (28-13-2)

Zach Hyman–John Tavares–Mitch Marner

Andreas Johnsson–Auston Matthews–Kasperi Kapanen

Patrick Marleau–Nazem Kadri–William Nylander

Par Lindholm–Frederik Gauthier–Connor Brown

Morgan Rielly–Ron Hainsey

Jake Gardiner–Nikita Zaitsev

Travis Dermott–Igor Ozhiganov

Michael Hutchinson

