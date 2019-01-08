Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Wild Lines, Pairings

BOSTON — TD Garden is about to play host to a pair of teams in the midst of a winning streak.

The Boston Bruins, who have won their last four games, will welcome the Minnesota Wild to town Tuesday night. The visitors currently are on a three-game winning streak and can sweep their four-game road swing with a victory Tuesday.

As the Bruins progressively have gotten healthier, the results have improved. They currently sit in third place in the Atlantic Division and can pull within two points of the Toronto Maple Leafs for second place with a win against the Wild.

Charlie McAvoy is not yet ready to play due to his lower-body injury, meaning the defensive pairings will remain as they’ve been over the past few games. There also are no expected changes to the forward lines from Saturday’s win over the Buffalo Sabres.

Tuukka Rask, who has been heating up in recent performances, will get the nod in net for Boston, and will be countered by Alex Stalock, Minnesota’s backup who has played in just 10 games this season and is making his first start since Dec. 6.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for Tuesday night’s Bruins-Wild game.

BOSTON BRUINS (24-14-4)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–David Backes

Danton Heinen–Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson–Ryan Donato

Sean Kuraly –Noel Acciari– Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo

Torey Krug–John Moore

Matt Grzelcyk–Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

MINNESOTA WILD (21-17-3)

Jordan Greenway–Eric Staal–Mikael Granlund

Zach Parise–Charlie Coyle–Luke Kunin

Jason Zucker–Mikko Koivu–Nino Niederreiter

Marcus Foligno–Eric Fehr–J.T. Brown

Ryan Suter–Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin–Greg Pateryn

Nick Seeler–Nate Prosser

Alex Stalock

