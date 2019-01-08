Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Wild Lines, Pairings

BOSTON — TD Garden is about to play host to a pair of teams in the midst of a winning streak.
The Boston Bruins, who have won their last four games, will welcome the Minnesota Wild to town Tuesday night. The visitors currently are on a three-game winning streak and can sweep their four-game road swing with a victory Tuesday.
As the Bruins progressively have gotten healthier, the results have improved. They currently sit in third place in the Atlantic Division and can pull within two points of the Toronto Maple Leafs for second place with a win against the Wild.
Charlie McAvoy is not yet ready to play due to his lower-body injury, meaning the defensive pairings will remain as they’ve been over the past few games. There also are no expected changes to the forward lines from Saturday’s win over the Buffalo Sabres.
Tuukka Rask, who has been heating up in recent performances, will get the nod in net for Boston, and will be countered by Alex Stalock, Minnesota’s backup who has played in just 10 games this season and is making his first start since Dec. 6.
Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for Tuesday night’s Bruins-Wild game.
BOSTON BRUINS (24-14-4)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–David Backes
Danton Heinen–Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson–Ryan Donato
Sean Kuraly –Noel Acciari– Chris Wagner
Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo
Torey Krug–John Moore
Matt Grzelcyk–Kevan Miller
Tuukka Rask
MINNESOTA WILD (21-17-3)
Jordan Greenway–Eric Staal–Mikael Granlund
Zach Parise–Charlie Coyle–Luke Kunin
Jason Zucker–Mikko Koivu–Nino Niederreiter
Marcus Foligno–Eric Fehr–J.T. Brown
Ryan Suter–Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin–Greg Pateryn
Nick Seeler–Nate Prosser
Alex Stalock
Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images
