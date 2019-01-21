Bill Belichick Angrily Spiking His Tablet Was Highlight Of AFC Championship

Sunday ended in happiness for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, but the same can’t be said for a trusty piece of sideline technology.

Late in the fourth quarter of the Patriots’ eventual 37-31 overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, Belichick was caught trying to show the side judge a play on his Microsoft Surface tablet. The play likely was what looked to be an illegal pick play by the Chiefs that set up the go-ahead touchdown for KC.

The official either didn’t want to hear it or the tablet wasn’t working because Belichick stormed off and spiked the tablet into the ground before picking it up hurling it over the bench and dropping an F-Bomb.

Belichick vs the tabletpic.twitter.com/jLuZMf0y7R — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 21, 2019

Bill smash!

In the end, it was all smiles for Belichick and the Patriots as they’ll head to Atlanta in two weeks for a date with the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

The same probably can’t be said for the tablet, though.

