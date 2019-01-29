Bill Belichick Cracking Up At Dad Joke Was Highlight Of Super Bowl Opening Night

Bill Belichick’s personal side is a relative thing of mystery, but here’s one thing that shouldn’t come as a surprise: He apparently has the sense of humor of a 66-year-old dad.

The New England Patriots head coach let his hair down some Monday night at Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of his team’s third straight Super Bowl appearance Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. And while Belichick is almost all business, he did allow for a few laughs here and there during his press conference.

The best moment, however, came at the end of his media session when someone told a joke to arguably the greatest coach who ever lived.

Reporter: “What did wide receiver tell the football?”

Belichick: (Says nothing, leans back)

Reporter: “I’ll catch you later!”

Belichick: (Breaks out into a fit of laughter)

You can see the full interaction below with the joke coming at the very end starting around the 8:40 mark.

He really, really liked that joke, huh? Probably almost as much as he loved the fact that he then got to get up from his seat, stop answering questions and get on with preparing for Sunday night’s game.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/FOX Sports