Bill Belichick Ditched Jets 19 Years Ago Today, But What If He Had Stayed?

One of the darkest days in New York Jets history happened 19 years ago Friday.

It might not have seemed it at the time, as Bill Belichick had just 36 career wins (and 44 losses) to his name, but the stage was set for nearly two decades of disappointment when the now-New England Patriots head coach walked away from the same position with the Jets.

Belichick’s Jets tenure lasted roughly 24 hours, as he abruptly backed out of the deal after formally being announced as head coach the day before.

“Due to the various uncertainties surrounding my position as it relates to the team’s new ownership, I’ve decided to resign as the head coach of the New York Jets,” Belichick said, shocking the NFL world.

Everyone knows what happens from there. Less than a month later, Belichick accepted the Patriots’ position. All he’s done since then is win Super Bowl titles, cementing himself as the greatest coach of his generation.

But what if Belichick hadn’t changed his mind? What would have become of the Jets? And the Patriots?

It’s impossible to know for sure, obviously, but a couple of years ago, the NFL put together this quick video about the possibilities.

Ouch. Sorry, Jets fans.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports