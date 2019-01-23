Bill Belichick Has No Time For ‘Lasergate’ Ahead Of Super Bowl LIII

“Lasergate” is the talk of the NFL world as await Super Bowl LIII.

Well, actually no one is really talking about it (probably because the Patriots weren’t the ones committing the infraction), but that’s a topic for a different day.

As for the report that a Kansas City Chiefs fan flashed a laser pointer at Tom Brady during the New England Patriots’ 37-31 AFC Championship Game victory at Arrowhead Stadium, Bill Belichick had a lot to say about the matter.

“Yeah, right now we’re really focused on getting ready for the Rams, so that’s what I’m working on,” Belichick said, via team-issued transcript.

But Bill, did it at all affect the game?

“We’re working on the Rams.”

Expect anything different?

Brady threw an interception on the play after the laser was flashed on him, but it was a pass that glanced off the fingers of Julian Edelman, so there’s minimal evidence the laser altered the game at all.

New England will be laser-focused on the Los Angeles Rams for the next two weeks as they prepare to face Sean McVay’s club in Atlanta on Feb. 3.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images