Bill Belichick Has Vintage Response About 2014 Blowout Loss To Chiefs

FOXBORO, Mass. — In case you don’t remember, the New England Patriots’ last visit to Arrowhead Stadium didn’t go so well.

The Patriots travel to play the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday in a highly anticipated rematch of this season’s Week 6 shootout that New England won, 43-40, in Foxboro. But the Pats now have to win on the road, where they were 3-5 this season, in order to punch a ticket to Super Bowl LIII.

And the last time they were in K.C., the Patriots got their doors blown off, 41-14, in 2014.

So will Bill Belichick use that stale memory to help fuel the fire as they prepare to take on the AFC’s top seed?

“Yeah, I don’t think that game has anything to do with this one,” Belichick said Wednesday. “We’re going to get ready for Sunday.”

It was hardly a surprising reaction from the coach, but New England has had a chip on its shoulder throughout the playoffs, embracing the underdog role and seeming hellbent on proving their haters wrong. They get another crack at that Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images