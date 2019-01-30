Bill Belichick Hilariously Denies Reporter’s Embarrassing Selfie Request

There are questions worth asking Bill Belichick, and others that are just plain stupid.

Asking to take a selfie with the New England Patriots head coach is a blatant example of the latter.

But don’t tell that to WAAF-FM’s Anthony “Spaz” Parziale. During Super Bowl LIII media availability Tuesday afternoon, the Boston radio host actually had the stones to run that knee-slapper by Belichick.

As you might expect, Parziale’s request didn’t go so well.

Parziale: Kind of a unique question …

Belichick: Great.

Parziale: With social media, could I come up and take a selfie with you Coach? Would that be OK?

Belichick: Yeah. Yeah, we’ll get that later, all right?

Parziale: Maybe if I just got in front of the podium and you waved?

(You can click here to watch video of the awkward exchange.)

(And you can click here to watch it from another angle.)

There’s a fine line between being funny and being annoying, and Parziale clearly missed the mark.

Belichick will the lead the Patriots against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night in Atlanta. A victory in the Big Game would give Belichick and the Pats their sixth Lombardi Trophy.

Thumbnail photo via Jan 29, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media during a press conference for Super Bowl LIII at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports