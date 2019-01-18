Bill Belichick Lookalike Spotted At Grizzlies Game; Fans Boo Ferociously

Dressing like Bill Belichick won’t win many popularity contests outside New England.

A doppelganger of the New England Patriots head coach attended the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks game Thursday night at FedExForum. Belichick-lite didn’t just look the part. He dressed it, too, sporting a Patriots hooded sweatshirt with the sleeves cut off.

A Bill Belichick look-alike got booed at last night's Grizzlies game. 😆 https://t.co/aBwpeSSZ0D pic.twitter.com/vlhHRAXLfK — theScore (@theScore) January 17, 2019

Belichick’s lookalike initially gained notoriety inside the Grizzlies’ arena thanks to the jumbotron operator’s one-two punch: first University of Tennessee and NFL legend Peyton Manning appeared on the big screen, drawing a raucous ovation, according to The Memphis Commercial Appeal’s Jason Munz. The jumbotron operator then showed Belichick-lite, prompting a predictable response from the locals.

Grizzlies fans are vicious, they're booing a guy who is dressed & looks like Bill Belichick 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — ThorsTherapistShy (@SharonShyBrown) January 17, 2019

Belichick’s doppelganger then tv-bombed a segment of the Grizzlies broadcast on FOX Sports Southeast.

Is that Bill Belichick behind us?… pic.twitter.com/LpEHf2sRXX — FOX Sports Grizzlies (@GrizzliesOnFSSE) January 17, 2019

The Grizzlies will visit the Boston Celtics on Friday. Belichick’s lookalike certainly would receive a warmer welcome if he shows up at TD Garden.

The real Belichick will lead the Patriots against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Arrowhead in the AFC Championship Game.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports Images