Bill Belichick, Tom Brady Celebrated Latest Super Bowl Berth With Genuine Postgame Embrace

If there’s any lingering tension between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, moments like Sunday night certainly go a long way in making you forget about any ill will.

The most successful quarterback-coach duo in NFL history did it again, with the New England Patriots walking off with a 37-31 overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Brady and Belichick improbably are heading to their ninth Super Bowl together with hopes of an unprecedented sixth ring.

That’s the kind of success that makes it easy to brush aside any differences — real or imagined.

So it should come as no surprise that in the moments immediately after Rex Burkhead’s game-winning touchdown, Brady and Belichick embraced each other at midfield in a warm, genuine show of mutual admiration.

… and a little bit of profanity, thanks to Brady.

As you see, Brady can be heard reciprocating Belichick’s apparent “I love you” with a “Love you, too, man.”

What a f—— game, indeed.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images