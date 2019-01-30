Bill O’Brien Explains Difficulties Of Coaching ‘Obsessed’ Tom Brady

It turns out it’s hard to coach goats.

Aside from their overall lack of athleticism and inability to throw a spiral, goats also are downright stubborn. And as it turns out, it’s also a pain to coach the GOAT.

Tom Brady has ascended to the top of the football world with dedication, hard work and a love of football, which made it hard for Bill O’Brien to coach him.

But how can the best player of all time be hard to coach? We’ll let the former New England Patriots offensive coordinator explain.

“One of the most difficult jobs you can have is coaching Tom because he wants to be coached,” O’Brien told CBS Houston Mike Meltser and Seth Payne, via Business Insider. “You coach him every single day, every minute of the day, and all year round because he’s all football. He’s a phenomenal guy and the reason why he is what he is, is because he’s obsessed with football. He’s a great family guy, don’t get me wrong, but I mean, he’s obsessed with football. So when you’re coaching him you better be ready to go at a moment’s notice whether it’s for a meeting, or practice or game, and it made me a much better coach when I was fortunate enough to coach him.”

Being a football junkie helped Brady master the playbook and known opposing defenses inside and out.

“If you called a play in the game — a lot of our plays are choices, you can run this or this — and either choice stunk, he would be able to in two seconds, change that to what he saw, boom, and this is what we’re running, and he did that. You can’t do that with everybody. And he did that with his own brain power, based on his own experience … He’s one of those guys, if he wasn’t a football player, I always say he could be a surgeon, a doctor, a lawyer, whatever, he’s that type of brain power.”

All of Brady’s studies have paid off as the five-time Super Bowl champion is preparing to play in his ninth Super Bowl on Sunday when the Patriots face the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images