Boston Legends, Current Stars Congratulate Patriots On Winning AFC Title

It’s a great time to be a New England fan.

The Boston Red Sox are World Series champions, the Bruins and Celtics look like playoff-bound teams and the Patriots just punched their ticket to a third straight Super Bowl with a 37-31 overtime victory against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

After the win, a slew of Boston players, both past and present, took to Twitter to congratulate Tom Brady and Co.

See u in Atlanta 😏 — David Ortiz (@davidortiz) January 21, 2019

Go Pats!!!! What a game 😵😤#SuperBowl53 — Al Horford (@Al_Horford) January 21, 2019

👀🔥👀🔥 What a game. What a win. Congrats @Patriots and @BumpNrunGilm0re !!! Next up… (💍) — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) January 21, 2019

What a game @Patriots!!! Congrats to the boys cant wait to see them bring another one home! — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) January 21, 2019

The Patriots travel to Atlanta to take on the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 3 as New England looks to continue its already remarkable dynasty.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images