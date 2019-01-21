Boston Legends, Current Stars Congratulate Patriots On Winning AFC Title

It’s a great time to be a New England fan.
The Boston Red Sox are World Series champions, the Bruins and Celtics look like playoff-bound teams and the Patriots just punched their ticket to a third straight Super Bowl with a 37-31 overtime victory against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
After the win, a slew of Boston players, both past and present, took to Twitter to congratulate Tom Brady and Co.
The Patriots travel to Atlanta to take on the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 3 as New England looks to continue its already remarkable dynasty.
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images
