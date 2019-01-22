Brad Stevens Addresses ‘Honor’ Of Reaching 250 Wins As Celtics Coach

Brad Stevens has entered rarefied air in Boston sports lore.

The Boston Celtics head coach won his 250th game in his current role on Monday night, joining just four others — Red Auerbach, Tommy Heinsohn, Doc Rivers and K.C. Jones — among those who have reached that milestone. Stevens addressed his arrival at the prestigious marker following the Celtics’ 107-99 win over the Miami Heat.

“When you’re in coaching you never think you’re going to get one, and you’re always like, ‘How do you possibly get the next one?’ So, I haven’t even thought about it,” he said, per CBS Boston. “It’s just an honor to coach here and to get a chance to coach in this league against coaches like Erik Spoelstra.”

Stevens inherited a rebuilding team when he replaced Rivers on the Celtics bench prior to the 2013-14 season. His teams won just 25 games in his first season and 40 in his second. The Celtics continued to climb under Stevens’ leadership, winning 48, 53 and 55 games in his third, fourth and fifth campaigns in Boston.

Stevens now ranks fifth among Celtics’ coaches in career wins. He’s and is 58 behind Jones, who won 308 games in five season. Rivers is next with on the list with 416, and Heinson sits second with 427. Auberbach’s team-record 795 career wins appears safe for years to come.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images