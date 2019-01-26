Brad Stevens Has Great Reaction To Kyrie Irving’s Sixth All-Star Nod

Another year, another All-Star selection for Kyrie Irving.

The Boston Celtics point guard was named an All-Star for the sixth time Thursday, meaning he’s earned the honor in all but two seasons in his NBA career. For head coach Brad Stevens, Irving’s already loaded résumé has become somewhat comical.

“He’s an incredible player,” Stevens said Friday, as captured by MassLive. “Hats off to him for getting (to) another All-Star Game. Six All-Star Games by the time you’re 26 is a joke. Pretty special, and it’s not easy for these guys — we talk about this all the time — to put on that cape every day. If you’re that consistent and that good for that long, it takes a lot of effort. It takes a lot of focus, and hats off to him.”

Irving has been very consistent this season, and it’s been much-needed for a Celtics team that’s dealt with off-and-on struggles throughout the campaign. If the star guard’s game continues to elevate and Boston begins to climb up the Eastern Conference standings, Irving just might enter the MVP conversation.

The 2019 NBA All-Star Game will be held Sunday, Feb. 17 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports